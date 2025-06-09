Charlotte High Schools Move Graduations to PNC Music Pavilion

The playoff success of the Charlotte Checkers has pushed four local high school graduations from Bojangles Coliseum to PNC Music Pavilion on June 13. The schools must switch sites while keeping their scheduled times.

Staff told families at South Mecklenburg, Palisades, Mallard Creek, and Garinger about the switch on Wednesday. The news came after the Checkers clinched their finals spot Tuesday night.

"While we celebrate the success of the Checkers' season, their playoff schedule has created a conflict that prevents us from using the arena," school officials said to WCNC.

The day starts with South Mecklenburg at 8:30 a.m. Palisades follows at noon, then Mallard Creek at 3:30 p.m. Garinger caps off the celebrations at 7:00 p.m. Students will run through their ceremonies at PNC on June 12.

School staff worked quickly to keep the original schedule intact. "Your graduate's achievement remains the focus of this celebration, and we are committed to making this ceremony as special and memorable as originally planned," CMS officials said to Queen City News.

This switch adds to CMS's graduation planning hurdles. Construction has closed the Spectrum Center, which used to host the biggest ceremonies, until 2026. The district had to scramble for alternatives.

Next week, staff will send details about the outdoor venue to affected students and guests. The change means a trek to northeast Charlotte for thousands of graduates and their families.