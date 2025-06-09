Charlotte Food Service Kicks Off Free Lunch Delivery to Local Workplaces

A new lunch service has hit Charlotte's streets. Queen City Lunchbox delivers meals directly to work sites without additional costs or pre-orders. Their trucks stop at offices on fixed routes with ready-to-eat boxes.

"We created Routine Lunch Drop because we saw the same story playing out across the city – employees either skipping lunch, eating cold leftovers, or paying way too much for third-party delivery," said the Queen City Lunchbox team to Isstories.

Trucks now wind through Charlotte's main business areas. From Coffey Creek to South Park, workers can catch the service with a quick text or website visit. No apps needed.

Meals cost one flat price, no surprises. Pick from three choices: a loaded BLT with six strips of bacon, a chicken Caesar wrapped in a fresh croissant, or a packed Italian sub. Each box includes chips and fresh potato salad.

Quick breaks stay quick; food handoff takes just 30 seconds. No more wasted time in drive-throughs or waiting for delayed deliveries. Work keeps moving.

The service fits any workplace. Builders get lunch at their sites. Office staff stay in their air-conditioned buildings. Big group orders? They handle those too.

Starting up is simple. A quick call puts your workplace on their map. They show up at the same time, same days. Skip the planning: just grab and go when they arrive.