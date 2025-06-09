Charlotte Food Service Kicks Off Free Lunch Delivery to Local Workplaces
A new lunch service has hit Charlotte's streets. Queen City Lunchbox delivers meals directly to work sites without additional costs or pre-orders. Their trucks stop at offices on fixed routes with ready-to-eat boxes.
"We created Routine Lunch Drop because we saw the same story playing out across the city – employees either skipping lunch, eating cold leftovers, or paying way too much for third-party delivery," said the Queen City Lunchbox team to Isstories.
Trucks now wind through Charlotte's main business areas. From Coffey Creek to South Park, workers can catch the service with a quick text or website visit. No apps needed.
Meals cost one flat price, no surprises. Pick from three choices: a loaded BLT with six strips of bacon, a chicken Caesar wrapped in a fresh croissant, or a packed Italian sub. Each box includes chips and fresh potato salad.
Quick breaks stay quick; food handoff takes just 30 seconds. No more wasted time in drive-throughs or waiting for delayed deliveries. Work keeps moving.
The service fits any workplace. Builders get lunch at their sites. Office staff stay in their air-conditioned buildings. Big group orders? They handle those too.
Starting up is simple. A quick call puts your workplace on their map. They show up at the same time, same days. Skip the planning: just grab and go when they arrive.
Current stops stretch from Pineville car lots to Fort Mill offices. The trucks bring good food to spots where lunch options run thin. It's a smart fix for workers stuck in food deserts or tied to their desks.