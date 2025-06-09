Charli XCX Set for Italian Wedding This Summer Following 2023 Engagement to The 1975 Drummer George Daniel

Charli XCX plans to wed The 1975's George Daniel in Italy this summer. The pair got engaged in November 2023 after meeting at an awards show in 2019 and starting their romance in 2022.

"Charli and George both love Italy and it holds a special place in their hearts so they decided that's where they want to get married," a source close to Charli revealed to The Sun. "They've found a venue that they think is perfect for their unique style of wedding, which won't exactly be traditional."

"The main aim is to have everyone they love come together, and obviously, there are plenty of people who are desperate for an invite," the source added.

Their musical collaboration started in 2021 with the track "Spinning." Daniel then contributed sounds for XCX's albums Crash and Brat. His touch is evident in hits like "In the City," "Club Classics," and "Apple."

"Now that I'm in a relationship with another musician, he's influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work," said XCX in an exclusive interview with The Sun. "It's really different to how I work, and that has definitely influenced me and my process."

Born in Brussels in 1990, Daniel spent his early years in Seattle before moving to England. He joined The 1975, then called Drive Like I Do, back in 2002. When XCX shared news of their engagement on Instagram with a ring photo, she quickly took it down.

Celebrities Troye Sivan, Robyn, and The 1975's Matty Healy are expected to join the wedding festivities. The couple wants to keep things simple.

Speaking to The Sun last year, the "Boom Clap" singer said: "Neither of us is particularly formal about marriage or care about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever. We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends. That's what we're aiming for wedding-wise."