Mother-Daughter Business Dynamic: Tina Knowles Lets Beyoncé Make Final Calls at Cécred

At their new haircare brand, Cécred, Tina Knowles says she steps back when her daughter, Beyoncé, makes the big calls. As the Vice Chairwoman of Cécred, the 71-year-old brings real-world salon wisdom to the mix, while her daughter adds sharp business sense from years in the spotlight.

In a recent interview, Tina admitted that working with family brings its own unique challenges. Speaking about their 2024 startup, she expressed to the host, Meghan Markle: "We have disagreements with things, but it's her business. I'm just helping."

"Overall, we get along really, really well. So, if we have a disagreement, it's her business, so she gets to win," Tina shared.

The path to launch wasn't quick. According to Tina, she pitched the idea many times before it stuck. "It's been a dream of mine forever. And Beyoncé, it's been a dream of hers, so we've talked about this for years and years and years," Tina explained. "She was just not interested in pursuing another business because, in her younger years, she completely focused on her singing and her skills."

Their bond shows in key moments. When Tina pushed for an in-house test salon and lab, the advisors raised doubts, as they didn't see the point. But Beyoncé backed her mom's vision without hesitation.

"In a room full of advisors, they were like, 'I don't think that's a good idea.' And she was like, 'My mom knows what she's doing.' So she trusts me on things, and I trust her," Tina recalled. "But my daughter stood firm - she knew my experience mattered most."

Together, they've created hair products that blend old-school salon wisdom with modern star power. Their first release, the Restoring Hair & Scalp drops, draws from both worlds: Tina's days in Texas beauty shops and Beyoncé's stage life demands.

When business talks get tense, Tina picks up the phone first. "I'm the one to always cave. I've been like that since I was young. If my kids are mad at me, I can't take it, so I'll apologize," she said. "Even as adults, if we have disagreements or whatever, I'm the one to call because I don't want to waste that time, and I don't ever want to not be close to my kids. It's just my priority."