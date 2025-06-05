Sabrina Carpenter Teases New Song “Manchild” in Three Instagram Posts

First, a mysterious 17-second clip hit Instagram on June 2. In it, Sabrina Carpenter stands on a dusty road, thumb out, trying to catch a ride. She was rocking a mini denim Daisy Duke shorts and heels, the scene ending with two whispered words: "Oh boy."

Fans began speculating that this was either a new music release or an upcoming music video. In Sabrina's comments under the video, a fan commented, "Song of the summer incoming." "New music please please please," another excited user wrote.

The next day, Carpenter posted again, this time with a still image of her on the same dusty road with the caption, "this one's about you!! 'Manchild' is out this Thursday 6/5 8pm EST."

Across Texas, strange signs have started showing up. The billboards, credited to SC Entertainment, flash bold statements like, "HEY MEN," "AMEN," and "I SWEAR THEY CHOOSE ME I'M NOT CHOOSING THEM." Each bears the word "Manchild" and a 2025 copyright mark.

In the final tease, today, June 5, Sabrina posted a short reel of a tortoise walking along the shoulder of the road with a seagull perched on its back. At the end of the clip, a car drives by and ejects a suitcase out of the passenger window. The caption reads, "my new song 'Manchild' is out tonight at 8pm EST. video out tomorrow 10am EST!!!"

Her latest record, Short n' Sweet, made waves when it dropped last August. The album earned her two GRAMMY Awards — she took home Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso" and was also honored with Best Pop Vocal Album.

Next up, she'll hit the stage at Spain's Primavera Sound festival on June 6. Following that, she'll embark on the North American leg of her tour — a massive 72-show run that's already brought in $33.2 million.

There's also buzz about her starring in movies. Producer Judy Craymer views Sabrina as a potential lead in Mamma Mia! 3, noting that she shares a strong resemblance to Streep's character, Donna Sheridan. "She'd be a goddess or some relation who would look much like Meryl Streep. We know what we want to do, and it will happen," Craymer mentioned to the press.

This self-taught musician began by using YouTube tutorials to master the piano and guitar before launching her career. Now, she draws 65.1 million monthly listeners, proving that hard work pays off.