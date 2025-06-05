Mecklenburg County’s $2.5B Budget Plan Slashes Nonprofit Support

Next month, officials will cast their final votes on Mecklenburg County's $2.5 billion spending plan. The proposal adds a 0.96-cent tax increase while cutting $6 million from community programs.

Starting July 1, homeowners will pay about $36 more each year. A $29 million budget gap and weak sales tax numbers pushed officials toward these tough choices.

The plan gives Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools a win, they'll get their full $28 million ask for teacher wages. Most other areas face cuts.

"Evictions are rising in Mecklenburg County. They're up 37% just in the past year, and we know they were also on the rise ever since the pandemic. And people are really struggling," said Tovi Martin to WCNC.

The new budget axes most grants that backed housing help, medical care, and food programs. These vital services received $2,013,060 in the previous year. Now they'll get almost nothing.

One group hit hard is Metrolina Association for the Blind, which previously got $340,000. "I was incredibly disappointed," Tracy Libertino told WBTV.

This group serves over 1,300 people who need help with vision loss. Two hundred more wait for services like home visits and daily living skills training. The cuts threaten these essential programs.

Crisis Assistance Ministry will keep some funds for teaching money skills. But workers say it won't match the growing need as more families face housing troubles.