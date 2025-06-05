Charlotte Company Kicks Off Y2K Themed Party

A fresh take on social dining hits Charlotte as DishCourse plans its first Y2K Brunch + Day Party. Set for June 7 at SupperClub in South End, this marks a big win for the group that's united hundreds through meals.

"We're creating spaces where people can show up as themselves and leave with new friends," said Heather Siblik to WCNC.

Six strangers sit together, picked by what they like and how they live. When plates clear, guests hit the dance floor for 2000s hits. The mix works magic: Short chats turn into lasting bonds.

Want in? Grab tickets for $20. Smart shoppers can save 20% with code "wcnc". Show up at 10:30 a.m. The fun starts at 11.

"It's a brand-new style of event for us and for Charlotte," Siblik said. "We wanted to take the magic of our intimate dining experiences and add a layer of nostalgia and energy. We have prospects fill out a questionnaire, so that we can be adequately place them in groups."

Smart matching through questions helps fight off city blues. The proof? New friends chat over coffee, split rent, and start new ventures - all thanks to a shared meal.

"The impact we're seeing is incredible," Siblik noted. "People are forming friendships, finding roommates, even starting businesses together — all because they sat down at a DishCourse table."

Good food shouldn't break the bank. Each ticket covers tasty bites and a spot at the table, with no hidden costs.