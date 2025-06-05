Charlotte City Council Turns Down $25 Minimum Wage

In a split decision, Charlotte officials picked $24 over $25 as the new base pay for city staff. The change starts this November.

At Monday's meeting, the council split 6-5 on the choice. Budget limits pushed them toward the lower amount, since picking $25 would have meant dipping into emergency funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"The very fact that we can literally keep some of this funding for future opportunities or something that we need next year, where we want something discretionary done," said District 5 councilwoman Marjorie Molina to Queen City News. "Next year, I feel like if we are empty, we are going to regret it."

A $25 rate would have stretched the 2027 budget thin, leaving City Manager Marcus Jones with tough choices. The approved bump from $23 to $24 fits better within financial limits.

Still, the council did put ARPA money to work elsewhere. They backed projects for fighting climate change and student support, totaling $1.2 million in fresh spending.

Saving some cash for hard times ahead seemed smart to most council members. They'll make their last budget call next week.

Staff now making under $24 will see bigger paychecks. Officials must plan this pay boost while keeping costs in check until 2027.