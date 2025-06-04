Jessie J Reveals Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis with Honesty and Heart
The singer opens up about her recent diagnosis and why she chose to share her journey publicly.
Pop star Jessie J, known for hits like “Price Tag” and “Domino,” just got real with her fans on Instagram. On Tuesday, the British singer revealed something personal: she was diagnosed with early breast cancer right before releasing her song “No Secrets” in April.
“Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” Jessie said. “I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the word early.”
Jessie explained she’s been going through lots of tests since dropping the track, and now felt ready to talk about it. “I just wanted to be open and share it because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough,” she shared. “I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much. Similar and worse.”
And in true Jessie J fashion, she kept it honest and a little funny.
“I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good,” she said. “It’s a weird topic and a weird situation. And I know the press are going to say crazy stuff but you know what, to get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets’ right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life,’ which was all pre-planned before I found out about this, I mean you can’t make it up.”
Jessie’s message? Even in the toughest moments, being open and staying real helps—and sometimes, laughter does too.