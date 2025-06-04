ContestsEvents
Jessie J Reveals Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis with Honesty and Heart

The singer opens up about her recent diagnosis and why she chose to share her journey publicly.

Kayla Morgan
Jessie J performs onstage during Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Pop star Jessie J, known for hits like “Price Tag” and “Domino,” just got real with her fans on Instagram. On Tuesday, the British singer revealed something personal: she was diagnosed with early breast cancer right before releasing her song “No Secrets” in April.

“Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” Jessie said. “I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the word early.”

Jessie explained she’s been going through lots of tests since dropping the track, and now felt ready to talk about it. “I just wanted to be open and share it because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough,” she shared. “I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much. Similar and worse.”

And in true Jessie J fashion, she kept it honest and a little funny.

“I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good,” she said. “It’s a weird topic and a weird situation. And I know the press are going to say crazy stuff but you know what, to get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets’ right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life,’ which was all pre-planned before I found out about this, I mean you can’t make it up.”

Jessie’s message? Even in the toughest moments, being open and staying real helps—and sometimes, laughter does too.

jessie j
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
