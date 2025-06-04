Britney Spears Teams Up with Balenciaga
Britney blends Y2K pop magic with high fashion in a bold Balenciaga collab, complete with remixes and iconic imagery.
For his final collection at Balenciaga, creative director Demna is going out with a high-profile collaboration that blends music, fashion, and nostalgia. The Spring 2026 Exactitudes collection features none other than pop icon Britney Spears.
Titled “Britney Spears for Balenciaga Music,” the project brings together limited-edition apparel, accessories, and an exclusive music playlist curated by Spears herself. The release celebrates the energy of early 2000s pop culture while giving it a modern, fashion-forward twist.
The playlist includes remixed versions of Spears’ hits—like “Oops!…I Did It Again” and “Gimme More”—produced by house musician BFRND. It also features “Me Against The Music” (her duet with Madonna), Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” and Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes.” The remixes are packaged into a special streaming release titled the Britney4Ever EP.
“Britney is a trailblazer, she defined pop music and inspired generations of artists, reworking her legacy is a great honor,” said BFRND.
On the fashion side, Balenciaga introduces a selection of T-shirts, zip-up hoodies, and silk twill flags, all showcasing archival imagery of Spears captured by photographers Rankin and Steven Klein.
“I have always loved fashion and was so honored and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna’s last collection with the House,” Spears said in a statement. “These are some of my favorite images from such an amazing time in my career and life, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”
With this collaboration, Demna’s final bow at Balenciaga becomes a creative blend of music history and runway innovation—anchored by one of pop’s most recognizable voices.