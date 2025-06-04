ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Britney Spears Teams Up with Balenciaga

Britney blends Y2K pop magic with high fashion in a bold Balenciaga collab, complete with remixes and iconic imagery.

Kayla Morgan
Singer Britney Spears waves as she attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For his final collection at Balenciaga, creative director Demna is going out with a high-profile collaboration that blends music, fashion, and nostalgia. The Spring 2026 Exactitudes collection features none other than pop icon Britney Spears.

Titled “Britney Spears for Balenciaga Music,” the project brings together limited-edition apparel, accessories, and an exclusive music playlist curated by Spears herself. The release celebrates the energy of early 2000s pop culture while giving it a modern, fashion-forward twist.

The playlist includes remixed versions of Spears’ hits—like “Oops!…I Did It Again” and “Gimme More”—produced by house musician BFRND. It also features “Me Against The Music” (her duet with Madonna), Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” and Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes.” The remixes are packaged into a special streaming release titled the Britney4Ever EP.

“Britney is a trailblazer, she defined pop music and inspired generations of artists, reworking her legacy is a great honor,” said BFRND.

On the fashion side, Balenciaga introduces a selection of T-shirts, zip-up hoodies, and silk twill flags, all showcasing archival imagery of Spears captured by photographers Rankin and Steven Klein.

“I have always loved fashion and was so honored and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna’s last collection with the House,” Spears said in a statement. “These are some of my favorite images from such an amazing time in my career and life, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

With this collaboration, Demna’s final bow at Balenciaga becomes a creative blend of music history and runway innovation—anchored by one of pop’s most recognizable voices.

Britney Spears
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Jessie J performs onstage during Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium
MusicJessie J Reveals Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis with Honesty and HeartKayla Morgan
Justin Bieber Posts Cryptic Message Questioning Who Deserves What
MusicJustin Bieber Posts Cryptic Message Questioning Who Deserves WhatKayla Morgan
Jelly Roll Aims to Make History at Nashville’s New Stadium in 2027
MusicJelly Roll Aims to Make History at Nashville’s New Stadium in 2027Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect