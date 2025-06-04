Beyoncé Set for Six Massive London Stadium Gigs Starting June 5

Beyhives in London can get ready! Starting June 5, Beyoncé is taking over London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of her Cowboy Carter Tour. She'll perform six shows in the UK until June 16. Each concert is set to last around three hours, featuring up to 36 tracks from her catalog.

Gates swing open at 5 p.m. and the shows are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. sharp. However, based on previous performances, Beyoncé may take the stage closer to 8:15 p.m.. The stadium will accommodate 62,000 fans per night, with the shows scheduled for June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16, as reported by My London News.

The setlist includes songs from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, as well as hits from Renaissance and her earlier records. "Ameriican Requiem" usually opens the night. And then after a mix of classics like"Diva," "Crazy in Love," and new hits like "Texas Hold 'Em," before "AMEN" closes the show.

Want to see it live in person? Tickets start at £80 and are available through official vendors and resale platforms. If you'll be turning up, keep in mind that stadium bars close at 9:30 p.m., and all guests are required to exit by midnight.

Entry rules are also strict. Bags must be A4 size (21cm x 30cm) or smaller in size. The venue bans outside food, drinks, professional cameras, and recording devices.

Wondering how to get to the venue? Public transit offers the smartest route. White Hart Lane station is just a five-minute walk from the stadium. Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale stations are approximately a 25-minute walk away.

This will be Beyoncé's first UK stop since the 2023 Renaissance Tour at this venue. Fans will also get to see a new star-shaped stage anchoring the production during this tour.

There are some rumors suggesting Paul McCartney might join Beyoncé on stage for "Blackbird," a song he praised her for covering. No opening acts have been announced yet, but a DJ will warm up the audience and set the mood before the main event.