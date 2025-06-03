The Game Hits Back at No. 11 Spot on Complex’s Top 50 LA Rappers List while Kendrick Lamar Lands Top Spot

Complex magazine recently released its list of the "50 Best LA Rappers of All Time," ranking Kendrick Lamar first and placing The Game at number 11. This sparked an instant reaction from The Game as he wasn't pleased with his ranking.

"Game at 11 is nasty work... I'll bust that whole list ass!!!" he fired back on Instagram, according to The Source.

Writers and cultural voices at Complex built their rankings on three key points: each artist's mark on LA rap, chart success, and key songs. West Coast icons Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre also claim high spots on the list.

The Game has an impressive track record. His 2005 debut studio album, The Documentary, and his subsequent projects, Doctor's Advocate (2006) and The R.E.D. Album (2011) all rose to number one on the Billboard 200. He's entered the Billboard Hot 100 sixteen times, with two hits, "How We Do" and "Hate It or Love It' soaring into the top five.

Fired up about the Complex ranking, he posted screenshots of the list, which showed Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Nipsey Hussle, and Snoop Dogg, on his Instagram Story.

Instead of staying mad, The Game turned the slight into a creative drive. "All the motivation I needed to finish The Documentary 3!!" he wrote on Instagram, referencing his The Documentary album series.

He also reshared a note from radio host Big Boy, who backed him up with a strong statement: "It's about to go down!!!! Game is a lyricist!!!!!"

Meanwhile, the rankings also highlighted new talent. Tyler, the Creator earned recognition for his unique sound, and Doja Cat made it on the list for blending pop with her LA rap background.