Joe Jonas Laughs Off Past ‘South Park’ Roast

“I think it’s one of my favorite episodes… definitely a claim-to-fame for me,” Joe Jonas says of the South Park parody.

Kayla Morgan
Musician Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs during a stop of the group's Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joe Jonas isn’t losing sleep over South Park poking fun at him and his famous brothers—he’s actually kind of honored.

In a preview clip from the June 3 episode of Josh Scherer’s Mythical Kitchen: Last Meals podcast, Joe talked about the 2009 South Park episode that made fun of him and his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas. Back then, the trio were wearing purity rings—symbols of their decision to wait before having sex—and South Park had a lot to say about it.

Scherer brought up the first time he saw Joe: “Watching an animated Mickey Mouse beat the s--- out of you for refusing to wear a purity ring.”

Joe laughed, replying, “Sorry, Mickey,” before diving into what he really thought of the episode, titled “The Ring.”

The episode shows cartoon versions of the Jonas Brothers getting ready for a 3D concert—just like their real-life Disney movie from that year. Kenny and his girlfriend even wear purity rings because of the band, while Cartman, Kyle, and Stan argue with Mickey Mouse, who’s furious that the rings are "killing" the brand.

At one point, animated Mickey goes off in a wild, angry rant, revealing the purity rings were just a marketing trick to secretly sell sex to young girls. Cartoon Joe even jokes the ring is a “nice Christian symbol” used for “profit gain.”

As for the real Joe Jonas? He was into it. “I think I was the only brother that loved it,” he said. “Our skin was not as thick back then.”

“I thought it was hilarious, because I watched South Park, and I was like, ‘This is so funny, I know what they’re doing, they make fun of everyone!’”

Joe said being parodied means someone actually cares enough to poke fun:

“To be made fun of by a comic is usually a sign that they give a s---, and they care, and it's funny.”

And getting smacked by a cartoon Mickey Mouse? That’s a badge of honor:

“An honor to get my a-- kicked by Mickey,” he laughed. “I think it’s one of my favorite episodes... Definitely a claim-to-fame for me.”

Not everyone loved it back then. According to Ashley Spencer’s book Disney High, the brothers’ dad, Kevin Sr., “was not pleased.” But former Disney Channel president Anne Sweeney had a different take:

“We were absolutely thrilled because it meant that the rest of entertainment actually noticed us,” she said. “I thought it was funny.”

Joe has since poked fun at the purity rings himself. In a 2023 TikTok, he lip-synched to a line from the movie Unhinged:

“I don’t even think you really know what a bad day is,” with on-screen text that read, “When someone's complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everybody know that they're a virgin.”

Looks like Joe’s taking it all in stride—with a big laugh and a little bit of pride.

