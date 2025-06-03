Atrium Health’s ‘Heart of a Champion’ Day Checks 2,000 Student Athletes for Hidden Health Issues
At a packed Charlotte venue Saturday, Atrium Health staff checked 2,000 young athletes during their yearly 'Heart of a Champion' event. Medical teams worked swiftly through the crowd, running vital tests on each student.
Specialists ran detailed screenings, hunting for masked health risks. "We focus on what basic sports physicals may miss," Dr. David Price told WSOCTV.
Staff went far past your standard checks. ECG machines tracked heart signals that could spell trouble during intense games. These vital scans catch silent threats in seemingly fit kids.
There were teams of specialists throughout each station. Each student got their vital signs checked, including joints and eyesight. Quick screenings mixed with detailed exams kept the process moving.
Dr. Price stressed the importance of heart monitoring. An ECG reading can show subtle signs that could spell danger on the field.
Since starting this work, medical teams have screened 22,188 young athletes. Each check adds another layer of safety to school sports across the area. Short breaks between patients let staff maintain both speed and accuracy.
Not one family paid for these vital checks. This approach means every young athlete can get crucial health screenings, no matter their means.
Swift action can find issues and help stop problems before they start. The health system's site lists full details about next year's event. This yearly check-up push shows the staff's drive to keep young athletes in top form.