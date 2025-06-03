Atrium Health’s ‘Heart of a Champion’ Day Checks 2,000 Student Athletes for Hidden Health Issues

There were teams of specialists throughout each station. Each student got their vital signs checked, including joints and eyesight. Quick screenings mixed with detailed exams kept the process moving.



Dr. Price stressed the importance of heart monitoring. An ECG reading can show subtle signs that could spell danger on the field.



Since starting this work, medical teams have screened 22,188 young athletes. Each check adds another layer of safety to school sports across the area. Short breaks between patients let staff maintain both speed and accuracy.



Not one family paid for these vital checks. This approach means every young athlete can get crucial health screenings, no matter their means.



Swift action can find issues and help stop problems before they start. The health system's site lists full details about next year's event. This yearly check-up push shows the staff's drive to keep young athletes in top form.