This Day in Top 40 History: June 2

June 2 has been a memorable day in Top 40 music history. It saw many chart-topping hits, cultural milestones, and performances involving some of the most popular artists in the genre. Some groundbreaking releases and moments of reflection are also associated with this day, encapsulating the dynamic nature of pop music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On June 2, many pop artists achieved success on the Billboard charts, including:

1973: Paul McCartney and Wings achieved a rare feat by holding the No. 1 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts. "My Love" topped the Billboard Hot 100, while "Red Rose Speedway" topped the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Besides chart-topping success, many cultural milestones are associated with June 2, such as:

2016: The limited edition vinyl of David Bowie's ChangesOneBowie entered the U.K.'s Official Vinyl Albums Chart. This event underscored the resurgence of vinyl records, with sales up 32% to $416 million in 2016, which, at the time, was the highest level since 1988.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 2 has witnessed memorable releases and performances by various pop artists, including:

1966: Frank Sinatra's "Strangers in the Night" reached No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. The song became one of Sinatra's most enduring hits.

