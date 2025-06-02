ContestsEvents
This Day in Top 40 History: June 2

Shania Santwan
Harry Styles attends the "My Policeman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival wearing a green coat
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

June 2 has been a memorable day in Top 40 music history. It saw many chart-topping hits, cultural milestones, and performances involving some of the most popular artists in the genre. Some groundbreaking releases and moments of reflection are also associated with this day, encapsulating the dynamic nature of pop music. 

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On June 2, many pop artists achieved success on the Billboard charts, including:

  • 1973: Paul McCartney and Wings achieved a rare feat by holding the No. 1 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts. "My Love" topped the Billboard Hot 100, while "Red Rose Speedway" topped the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Besides chart-topping success, many cultural milestones are associated with June 2, such as:

  • 2016: The limited edition vinyl of David Bowie's ChangesOneBowie entered the U.K.'s Official Vinyl Albums Chart. This event underscored the resurgence of vinyl records, with sales up 32% to $416 million in 2016, which, at the time, was the highest level since 1988.
  • 2020: Following the death of George Floyd and the protests that called out racial injustice, the music industry observed "Blackout Tuesday." Major labels and artists paused their operations to reflect on ways to support the Black community and address systemic inequalities.
  • 2022: After appearing in an Apple AirPods spatial audio campaign, Harry Styles announced he would donate his appearance fee to the International Rescue Committee.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 2 has witnessed memorable releases and performances by various pop artists, including:

  • 1966: Frank Sinatra's "Strangers in the Night" reached No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. The song became one of Sinatra's most enduring hits. 
  • 1972: Pink Floyd released their album Obscured by Clouds in the U.K., which was recorded in two sessions. The album is the soundtrack for the French film La Vallée and showcases an evolution in the band's sound. 
  • 1996: Alice Cooper performed at Sammy Hagar's Cabo Wabo club in Mexico. The performance was recorded and later released as a live album.
  • 2023: Bob Dylan released "Shadow Kingdom" and Tanya Tucker released "Sweet Western Sound."

From groundbreaking chart achievements to moments of collective reflection, June 2 stands out as a significant day in pop music history. It serves as a reminder of the power of the music industry to both entertain and inspire change.

