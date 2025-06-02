James Blunt Admits ‘You’re Beautiful’ Is Actually Super Creepy

You’ve probably slow-danced to it, cried to it, or belted it in the car thinking it was the ultimate love song. But surprise! James Blunt's 2005 hit “You’re Beautiful” isn’t about love at all — unless your idea of love involves being high and stalking someone.

To mark the song’s 20th anniversary, Blunt posted a video on X that finally cleared the air — and it’s not exactly swoon-worthy.

“20 years ago today, I released a song that bought me this house,” Blunt says in the video while walking through his front door. “Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else's girlfriend, would resonate quite so much?”

Creepy? Totally. Thankful? Still. Blunt signed off with a simple message to fans: “You guys are beautiful.”

Released on May 30, 2005, “You’re Beautiful” was the third single from Back to Bedlam — and the one that launched Blunt into fame. But fans may have misread the vibe from day one.

In a 2020 essay for The Guardian, Blunt shared the moment that inspired the song: “One day I was on the underground in London and saw an ex-girlfriend with her new boyfriend,” he wrote. “Our eyes met, but we just walked past each other, and I went home and wrote the words to 'You’re Beautiful' in two minutes.”

So not exactly a love story — more like a weirdly intense memory.

Blunt even admitted he was baffled by the reaction: “It’s always been portrayed as romantic, but it’s actually a bit creepy.”

And then there’s the drug reference. The label wanted him to change the line “I was f------ high.” Blunt tried alternatives like “particularly high” and “especially high” before settling on “flying high” for the radio version. But on the album? He stood his ground. “I told them, 'I was f------ high!'”

Years later, in 2014, Blunt confessed the song started to wear on him — and probably on listeners, too.

“There was one song that was force-fed down people’s throats, ‘You’re Beautiful,’ and it became annoying,” he said. “The marketing also painted me as an insanely serious person… and — as all my friends know — I’m anything but.”