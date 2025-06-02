CATS Shuts Down All CTC Stores To Improve Safety After Crime Issues

The Charlotte Area Transit System will shut all shops and eateries at the main bus station within 90 days. This change will create a space just for people with tickets at the Trade Street building.

"By removing the concessionaires, it will give us the ability to better enforce the entirety of the inside of the transit center as what we call a fare zone," said interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle to WFAE.

Last month's deadly shooting pushed officials to act. Guards will now check tickets and passes. Those without proof of payment must exit.

Where Burger King and other stores once stood, riders and drivers will find new waiting areas. The station sits near both the Gold Line streetcar and Blue Line, a stone's throw from the Spectrum Center.

This marks the latest push to fix safety concerns at Trade Street. Past plans for an underground hub never materialized.

The station's central spot serves riders well, yet safety worries persist. Officials aim to transform the Spectrum Center area into a spot where families feel safe.