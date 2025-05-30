ContestsEvents
Twenty One Pilots Grabs Two AMAs, New Album ‘Breach’ Coming Soon

Laura Adkins
Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph preforms during the first intermission of 2025 NHL Stadium Series against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Jason Mowry / Stringer via Getty Images

Twenty One Pilots won big at the American Music Awards (AMA) on May 26 in Las Vegas. The band received Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Album for their latest record, Clancy, which debuted on May 21, 2024. It showcased the band's evolution in the rock genre. Their next record, Breach, is set to hit stores in September. It will mark a significant transition for the band, following a decade of storytelling that began with their debut album, Blurryface. Past themes were about nine rulers and their iron grip on a city. This is the 51st edition of the AMAs.

The first single from Breach is called "The Contract." It will be available on streaming platforms on June 12.

The night belonged to Twenty One Pilots. Their new track, "The Line," made waves too, adding sparks to Season 2 of Arcane League Of Legends. It received the Favorite Soundtrack award.

Jennifer Lopez ran the show with flair. Yet Billie Eilish stole the spotlight, sweeping seven categories. She walked away with the night's biggest honors.

In other rock news, Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine" won the Favorite Rock Song award, marking their strong return.

After wrapping up the Clancy World Tour in May 2024, Twenty One Pilots kept busy. Their music now fills video game worlds and reaches new listeners through virtual adventures.

As Breach nears release, it marks ten years since Blurryface first told tales of DEMA. That album started it all, weaving stories of a made-up place that caught fire with fans worldwide.

Twenty One Pilots
Laura AdkinsWriter
