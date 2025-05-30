ContestsEvents
Fifth Harmony Reportedly Planning Reunion Without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony could reunite (without Camila), planning a 2026 tour and documentary celebrating 10 years since “Work From Home.”

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attend the 2017 Latin American Music Awards at Dolby Theatre
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Guess who's thinking about getting back together—well, almost everyone from Fifth Harmony! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the popular girl group is in early talks to reunite, but there's one name missing: Camila Cabello. She left the group way back in 2016, and this reunion doesn’t include her.

Fifth Harmony first came together on the singing show The X Factor in 2012. The original lineup included Camila Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui. They made a huge splash with hits like “Work From Home” (with Ty Dolla $ign) and “Worth It” (featuring Kid Ink).

Now, the remaining four members are reportedly planning something big for 2026—that’s the 10-year anniversary of their hit album 7/27 and “Work From Home.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders say the group is working on a full-blown comeback, including a documentary and a not-so-secret tour. Who's running the show? It's not totally clear, but Will Bracey—who’s married to Ally Brooke and works with Justin Bieber’s business team—is said to be helping lead the charge.

Fans were stunned back in 2016 when Camila left the group. After she exited, the rest of the members continued as a foursome, even releasing a self-titled album in 2017. But by 2018, they hit pause on the group to chase their own solo careers.

Since then, Camila has had major solo success with smash songs like “Havana” (featuring Young Thug) and “Señorita” (with Shawn Mendes). The other four—Brooke, Jane, Jauregui, and Normani—have each released music too. Normani scored hits like “Motivation” and “Love Lies” with Khalid.

When Normani dropped her debut album Dopamine last year, fans started talking about a Fifth Harmony reunion. Her former bandmates even showed their love publicly. While Rolling Stone tried to shut down the rumors, it looks like something really is brewing now.

So, 5H fans, keep your eyes (and ears) open—2026 could be bringing the harmony back.

Kayla Morgan
