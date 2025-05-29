Sabrina Carpenter Could Potentially Join ‘Mamma Mia!’ 3

The cinematic universe of ABBA never dies (it just gets blonder); Mamma Mia! 3 is reportedly in the works. This time, producer Judy Craymer said she could envision “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter joining the franchise.

Yes, the pint-sized pop powerhouse with the vocal range of a Broadway star and the attitude of a woman who’ll never take crap from anybody, especially from a guy who might embarrass her and make her cry after making her makeup so nice, is headed to the Greek isles. And we’ve never wanted to dance to “Dancing Queen” more.

Sabrina Carpenter to Join ‘Mamma Mia!’ 3

In an interview with Deadline, Craymer said that she could envision Carpenter playing a role in the much-awaited third film. She revealed, “She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep.”



Since Lily James played the younger version of Streep in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Carpenter can very well play Amanda Seyfried’s (Sophie Sheridan) daughter. Something the Long Bright River actress didn’t mind, given that she’s only 13 years older.



She said in an October 2024 interview (via People), “Yeah — technically, she could. You're right. Actually, doesn't matter. You're right. You know what? Old age makeup for me. I don't mind. I'm an actor, I'll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen. It's fine. I'm a big fan.”

Craymer assured fans that Mamma Mia! 3 remains in development: “It’ll happen when it happens.” She added, “Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen. And I mean, we brought together this amazing group of movie stars that were all connected through it, and huge friendships evolved.”