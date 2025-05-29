ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Reneé Rapp’s Name Was A Pop Star Plan From The Start

Reneé Rapp reveals her mom’s hilarious, genius plan to give her a pop star-worthy name—before she was even born.

Kayla Morgan
Reneé Rapp attends the Global Premiere of "Mean Girls" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater
(Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Reneé Rapp's journey to pop stardom may have started before she was even born—thanks to some early planning by her mom.

During the May 27 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the Mean Girls star shared how her mom, Denise Rapp, picked her name with a possible music career in mind.

"My mom chose my first and last name to be, well, okay, arguably chose my first and last name to both have [two letter R's],” said Reneé. “She was like, ‘Alliteration, just in case she wants to be a pop star’ before I was born.”

Reneé admitted the idea sounded a bit bold. Still, she appreciates it now. “I’m like, thank you, God,” she added.

Host Amy Poehler was impressed by the story. “She gave you a pop star name just in case, because Reneé Rapp is a huge pop star name,” Poehler said.

Reneé also spoke about her parents’ influence while she was growing up, especially when it came to music. Her father, Charles Rapp, who has relative pitch and a strong musical background, didn’t hold back on feedback.

In a 2023 interview with The Los Angeles Times, he explained their approach. “I’m very competitive, and I think Denise is competitive,” he said. “Growing up, we would tell Reneé if [her voice] didn’t sound good. I used to tell her, ‘OK, that was fantastic, Reneé, but what could you have done differently? How could you have done it better?’”

That push for improvement seems to have worked. Reneé first gained attention as Regina George in the Mean Girls Broadway musical, then returned to the role for the 2024 film. She also starred in HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls.

In late 2022, she released her debut EP Everything to Everyone, followed by her first full-length album Snow Angel in 2023. Her second album, Bite Me, is set to release on August 1.

Music has been a part of her life since the beginning. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2023, Reneé said, “My introduction to music was honestly pretty young. My parents were always very, very, very adamant about constantly playing music whenever I was anywhere as a baby… It was just such a big part of my life.”

The timing couldn’t have been better. Just one day before the podcast episode aired, Reneé performed her new single, “Leave Me Alone,” live for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Looks like her mom’s early instincts were right after all.

Reneé Rapp
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Beyoncé Does Gender Reveal for Couple At Cowboy Carter Tour
EntertainmentBeyoncé Does Gender Reveal for Couple At Cowboy Carter Tour
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Have ‘Horror Movie-Worthy’ Moments
Entertainment‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Have ‘Horror Movie-Worthy’ Moments
Shawn Levy Will Not Direct Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes 3 and 4
EntertainmentShawn Levy Will Not Direct Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes 3 and 4Yvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect