ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

OK! Magazine Drops Special Issue on Dua Lipa’s Rise to Stardom

OK! Magazine is shining its spotlight on British-Albanian powerhouse Dua Lipa, as she gets ready for her UK Radical Optimism Tour. The issue tracks her career success from being an unknown…

Queen Quadri
Dua Lipa performs on stage during Radical Optimism European Tour Movistar at Paris La Défense Arena on May 23, 2025 in Nanterre, France.
Aurelien Meunier / Stringer via Getty Images

OK! Magazine is shining its spotlight on British-Albanian powerhouse Dua Lipa, as she gets ready for her UK Radical Optimism Tour. The issue tracks her career success from being an unknown artist to becoming a global sensation.

With seven BRIT Awards and three GRAMMYs under her belt, she's more than proven herself. Her smash hits "New Rules," "Levitating," "Don't Start Now," "IDGAF," and her collab with Calvin Harris, "One Kiss," have all racked up over two billion streams on Spotify.

From singing in her bedroom to selling out stadiums, the magazine gives you the behind-the-scenes picture of her ascent. Music critics and industry veterans offer insightful commentary on her sound, stage presence, and collaborations with fellow musicians.

If you read the magazine, you'll get an inside peek at her most electric and unforgettable stage moments. Besides her ability to top music charts worldwide, the issue also highlights her activist work and the causes that matter the most to Dua. 

Her much-anticipated UK tour kicks off next month and is already looking to be the latest chapter in her string of sold-out shows. The tour will begin at Wembley Stadium on June 20 and extend to Aviva Stadium in Dublin by June 27.

It doesn't end there. Dua Lipa's global Radical Optimism Tour will move to North America from September to October and then Latin America from November to December, with stops in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

Want to catch her on tour? You can check out Dua Lipa's official tour page to see details of all her upcoming shows and buy your tickets.

The magazine also ships worldwide to eager readers. If you want a copy, you can buy one through OK!'s web store before they sell out.

BRIT AwardsDua Lipa
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Billie Eilish Sweeps Seven AMAs; Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart Celebrated at Las Vegas Event
MusicBillie Eilish Sweeps Seven AMAs; Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart Celebrated at Las Vegas EventLaura Adkins
Public Pushback Puts Strain on Swift-Kelce Romance After Super Bowl
MusicPublic Pushback Puts Strain on Swift-Kelce Romance After Super BowlQueen Quadri
Post Malone and Beyoncé Grab Top Country Awards at 2025 AMAs
MusicPost Malone and Beyoncé Grab Top Country Awards at 2025 AMAsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect