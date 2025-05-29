Charlotte Airport Workers Push for Better Pay Before Summer Travel Rush

A beautiful picture of Charlotte’s airport after the sun had set. Getty Images Stock Photo

Staff at Charlotte Douglas mailed hundreds of postcards to the City Council this week. Their message was clear: They need higher wages. A union study found that 4 in 10 workers can't pay for housing.

The timing is crucial. As summer crowds loom, Charlotte Douglas braces for packed terminals. This puts city officials in a tight spot. They must act fast on staff needs before travel peaks.

The stark findings from the Service Employees International Union paint a grim picture. Workers sleep in their cars, cheap motels, or shelters. In their written pleas to council members, staff described skipping meals and falling behind on basic bills.

These postcards will land on council members' desks at today's 5 p.m. budget talks. Each card tells a raw, personal tale of workers scraping by, as reported by Queen City News.

The stakes are high. If pay stays low, service might suffer as more staff quit. Studies prove that in transport jobs, better wages boost work quality and keep people in their roles longer. The council's choice could shape the airport's future.

Staff want three key things: fair pay, better health plans, and skills training. These changes could stop the constant flow of workers quitting their airport jobs.

These workers keep one of the nation's top airports running day and night. Charlotte Douglas ranks among America's 10 most active air hubs, yet many who work there struggle to survive.