SZA Playfully Recreates Kim Kardashian’s ‘Paper Magazine’ Cover Pose
SZA celebrates AMAs wins by hilariously recreating Kim Kardashian’s iconic champagne cover—with her own twist.
When SZA wins, she really knows how to celebrate—pop, fizz, and a little cheeky fun included!
Fresh off her big night at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday (May 27), where she snagged Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song, the singer decided to toast her success in a totally unforgettable way.
Taking to Instagram, SZA dropped jaws and raised eyebrows by recreating Kim Kardashian’s legendary Paper Magazine cover from 2014—the one where Kim famously balanced a champagne glass on her backside. But SZA? She took it a step further, pulling off the same pose with a full champagne bottle on her back. Now that’s a power move.
In the caption, SZA gushed,“THANK YOU SO MUCH CAMP AND @amas for THIS HONOR! These are our first awards as a CAMMPP YALL ATE THAT FOR ME. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS!! Headed to phoenix to play tomorrow! Can’t wait to see everyone.”
And she’s not slowing down. SZA is currently on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. Just last week, she thrilled fans by bringing out Justin Bieber for a surprise performance of their "Snooze" remix at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on May 23.
From champagne to chart-toppers, SZA is clearly living her best life—and taking us all along for the ride.