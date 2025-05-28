ContestsEvents
SZA Playfully Recreates Kim Kardashian’s ‘Paper Magazine’ Cover Pose

SZA celebrates AMAs wins by hilariously recreating Kim Kardashian’s iconic champagne cover—with her own twist.

Kayla Morgan
SZA performing at the Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra
(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

When SZA wins, she really knows how to celebrate—pop, fizz, and a little cheeky fun included!

Fresh off her big night at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday (May 27), where she snagged Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song, the singer decided to toast her success in a totally unforgettable way.

Taking to Instagram, SZA dropped jaws and raised eyebrows by recreating Kim Kardashian’s legendary Paper Magazine cover from 2014—the one where Kim famously balanced a champagne glass on her backside. But SZA? She took it a step further, pulling off the same pose with a full champagne bottle on her back. Now that’s a power move.

In the caption, SZA gushed,“THANK YOU SO MUCH CAMP AND @amas for THIS HONOR! These are our first awards as a CAMMPP YALL ATE THAT FOR ME. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS!! Headed to phoenix to play tomorrow! Can’t wait to see everyone.”

And she’s not slowing down. SZA is currently on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. Just last week, she thrilled fans by bringing out Justin Bieber for a surprise performance of their "Snooze" remix at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on May 23.

From champagne to chart-toppers, SZA is clearly living her best life—and taking us all along for the ride.

SZA
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
