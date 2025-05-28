Charlotte’s Steps for Shelter Pets Event Brings in $42,000 for Animal Care

At Pearl Street Park last Saturday, the local animal shelter scored big. Their first Steps for Shelter Pets event pulled in $42,000: cash that will make a real difference for countless furry friends.

Early birds hit the trail at 8 a.m., with each $5 lap adding up fast. The funds will support thousands of cats and dogs: More than 10,600 passed through the shelter's gates just this year.

"Things like our pet enrichment, like providing kongs and nyla bones, and leashes and collars and all the things to do to support our pets we have in our care, those things come out of private donations and grant funding," said Melissa Knicely to WSOC-TV.

Visitors got to mix and mingle with adoptable pups while trying their luck at raffle prizes. Staff members ran info stations, showing off their work with the animals.

Basic care costs eat up the shelter's standard budget fast. This extra money means better supplies: The stuff that keeps tails wagging while pets wait for their forever homes.