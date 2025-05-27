J.Lo Stuns with 23-Song Medley and Surprise Kisses at AMAs
J.Lo kicks off the AMAs with 23 songs in six minutes, surprise kisses, and a cheeky nod from Tiffany Haddish.
Jennifer Lopez made sure the 2025 American Music Awards started with a bang—and left the crowd talking.
The singer and actress opened the ceremony with a high-energy medley that packed 23 songs into just six minutes, including her 2012 hit “Dance Again.”
Wearing a glittering nude jumpsuit, Lopez lit up the stage with powerful choreography and a few surprising moments. At one point, she kissed a male dancer—then turned and kissed a female dancer, drawing gasps and cheers from the audience.
Her fast-paced set featured hits from today’s biggest stars, including “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s “Guess,” Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYoL,” Tinashe’s “Nasty,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”
After the performance, comedian Tiffany Haddish stepped on stage to recognize the moment:
"How cool is it to have a total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs?" said Haddish, joking that the show should be called the “JMAs” this year.
"Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes," she continued. "Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day, and she got all her kisses in."
Then she added with a grin: "Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. D---! You ain't the only one out here single."
Lopez recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January 2025, after less than two years of marriage.
It was a bold, unforgettable start to one of music’s biggest nights.