ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

J.Lo Stuns with 23-Song Medley and Surprise Kisses at AMAs

J.Lo kicks off the AMAs with 23 songs in six minutes, surprise kisses, and a cheeky nod from Tiffany Haddish.

Kayla Morgan
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez made sure the 2025 American Music Awards started with a bang—and left the crowd talking.

The singer and actress opened the ceremony with a high-energy medley that packed 23 songs into just six minutes, including her 2012 hit “Dance Again.”

Wearing a glittering nude jumpsuit, Lopez lit up the stage with powerful choreography and a few surprising moments. At one point, she kissed a male dancer—then turned and kissed a female dancer, drawing gasps and cheers from the audience.

Her fast-paced set featured hits from today’s biggest stars, including “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s “Guess,” Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYoL,” Tinashe’s “Nasty,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

After the performance, comedian Tiffany Haddish stepped on stage to recognize the moment:

"How cool is it to have a total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs?" said Haddish, joking that the show should be called the “JMAs” this year.

"Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes," she continued. "Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day, and she got all her kisses in."

Then she added with a grin: "Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. D---! You ain't the only one out here single."

Lopez recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January 2025, after less than two years of marriage.

It was a bold, unforgettable start to one of music’s biggest nights.

American Music AwardsJennifer Lopez
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Dan + Shay’s ‘From the Ground Up’: The Ultimate Wedding Vow Song
MusicDan + Shay’s ‘From the Ground Up’: The Ultimate Wedding Vow SongJennifer Eggleston
Rap Meets Country: How Artists Like Post Malone and BRELAND Blend Genres
MusicRap Meets Country: How Artists Like Post Malone and BRELAND Blend GenresJennifer Eggleston
Jennifer Lopez Returns to Las Vegas
MusicJennifer Lopez Returns to Las VegasKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect