Charlotte Love is Blind Star AD Smith Announces Pregnancy with Fiancé Ollie Sutherland

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: Amber Desiree attends Netflix’s Real-Tea FYSEE Event featuring cast and filmmakers of “Love Is Blind”, “Selling Sunset”, “Selling The OC”, And “Love On The Spectrum” at FYSEE at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Congratulations are for this Love is Blind couple! Amber Smith and fiancé Ollie Sutherland announced over the weekend that they were expecting their first bundle of joy.

Amber Desiree (AD) Smith and Ollie Sutherland announced their engagement, confirming the relationship, just two months ago. Smith appeared on Love is Blind US, and Sutherland on Love is Blind UK. Now, they are expecting their first baby together following the social media announcement.

The video features Monica's Angel of Mine, where the two dance before emphasizing the baby bump on Smith. The couple shows off their baby's sonogram and photos and shares a sweet message to their child. The video was captioned, "How you changed my world, you'll never know."

The couple met while filming Netflix's Perfect Match in September 2024. The season has not officially been released in the US yet, so many are excited to see how their relationship unfolds.

Following filming, the couple were spotted on social media on dates in Mexico and in other shots. But they did not officially confirm their relationship until the engagement announcement in March.