This Day in Top 40 History: May 25

May 25 is a significant date in Top 40 music history that has seen notable chart successes, intriguing cultural happenings, and important changes. Here are some of the events that have taken place on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 25 has marked the emergence of influential songs and albums that have impacted the music charts, such as:

"Rock Around the Clock" by Bill Haley & His Comets re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 two decades after its initial release, spurred by its inclusion in the film American Graffiti and the TV series Happy Days. 1985: Dire Straits' album Brothers in Arms went to No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart and spent 14 nonconsecutive weeks there. It was the first album in history to sell over a million copies on CD, a significant shift toward digital music.

Mariah Carey hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive time with her song ''I Don't Wanna Cry." She became the first artist after The Jackson 5 to have their first four singles reach No. 1 on the chart. 1998: Coldplay released their first EP, Safety, which featured songs that would later appear on their EP The Blue Room.

Cultural Milestones

May 25 isn't only a date of chart milestones — it has also had its share of important historical moments that have helped shape Top 40 music's cultural landscape, such as:

The Who performed a concert in London for their documentary, The Kids Are Alright. This event was particularly poignant, marking drummer Keith Moon's final performance with the band before his passing. 2024: Nicki Minaj's concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena was canceled at the last minute after her arrest at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of carrying soft drugs. She was fined and was free to continue her journey, but the episode spurred conversations of accountability for artists and the laws and nuances of international touring.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 25 has seen essential recordings and performances in Top 40 music history, including:

Mike Oldfield's album Tubular Bells was marketed as the first release by Richard Branson's Virgin Records. The album attracted public attention when the title track was used in the horror film The Exorcist. 1974: Ray Stevens' novelty song "The Streak" was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 during the year, as evidenced by the novelty and topical theme style of music during this time in music history.