Sam Mendes Looking at Aimiee Lou Wood, Mia McKenna-Bruce to Play Beatles Wives in Four-Part Film Series

Film buzz swirls around Aimee Lou Wood and Mia McKenna-Bruce. The two stars might snag roles as the wives of George Harrison and Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes' bold new Beatles project, set to hit screens in April 2028.

Wood stands ready to step into Pattie Boyd's shoes, the woman who spent 11 years as Harrison's wife. McKenna-Bruce could bring life to Maureen Starkey, the person who stayed by Ringo's side for a decade.

The cast shapes up with striking picks. Paul Mescal takes on Paul McCartney. Barry Keoghan becomes Starr, and Joseph Quinn transforms into Harrison. Harris Dickinson steps up as John Lennon. Each film spins the band's tale through fresh eyes.

Hints dropped in March when Wood posted a snap on social media. It showed Harrison and Boyd's sweet moments from their 1966 Barbados trip. Fresh off The White Lotus' third season, Wood's star keeps rising.

Three skilled minds craft the scripts. Jez Butterworth brings his Ford vs Ferrari magic. Peter Straughan adds his Academy Award touch from Conclave. Jack Thorne steps in with his Netflix success from Adolescence.