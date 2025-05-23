Joe Rogan’s Hyper-Realistic Sabrina Carpenter Cake for Daughter’s Birthday Goes Viral

A cake shaped like singer Sabrina Carpenter's head turned up at the birthday party of podcast star Joe Rogan's daughter. The stunning creation came from Sideserf Cake Studio.

Rogan shared photos on Instagram: "Shout out to @sideserfcakes for the incredible @sabrinacarpenter cake they made for my daughter's birthday. Incredibly delicious art!" said Rogan.

Austin baker Natalie Sideserf crafted the piece. Her work stands out for its striking realism - each creation blurs the line between food and art.

At 57, Rogan keeps his home life quiet. He shares two girls - Lola and Rosy - with Jessica Ditzel, plus adopted daughter Kayja Rose.

The cake points to his kid's love for Carpenter. Her track "Espresso" just snagged Song of the Year at the 2024 VMAs and shot to first place on Billboard's Global 200.

In a chat with Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne tha God, Rogan opened up about fatherhood: "When my daughter was little, there were two bananas. And one of them was brown and messed up and old, and one of them was perfect... I know my daughter loves bananas, so she'd probably want that nice banana. So, I ate that messed up banana."