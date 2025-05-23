Fake Toll Fee Text Scam Hitting North Carolina Drivers

Scam texts demanding toll road payments have surged across North Carolina. State officials and the FBI now warn residents about this deceptive scheme.

"These scam texts are targeting a massive number of people — including me," said N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson to the N.C. Department of Justice. "Don't fall for them, and please warn your family. We're investigating, but in the meantime, be wary of any unsolicited texts — especially those that claim to be from the government or threaten legal action."

The fake messages claim to be from the N.C. Turnpike Authority or a toll agency. Each text contains links to phony websites pushing for quick payments to avoid made-up fines.

Officials at N.C. Quick Pass stress that they never send text messages about payments. The scam first appeared in July 2024, with signs pointing to Canadian origins before it spread south.

Law enforcement calls this tactic "smishing," a mix of SMS and phishing tricks. These messages try to steal personal data, plant harmful software, or grab money from unsuspecting victims.

Drivers who use Charlotte's Monroe Expressway or I-77 Express Lanes might get these texts. Yet the crooks send messages at random, hitting phones across the state, even in areas without toll roads.

Got one of these texts? The FBI wants to know. Send details to www.ic3.gov, including the sender's number and any web links they sent.

Take these steps if you spot a scam text: - Check your account at ncquickpass.com - Call Quick Pass at 877-769-7277 - Delete the message - Watch your bank statements if you clicked any links