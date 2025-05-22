ContestsEvents
Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media…

A1232901 SNUBBULL 6yr. Neutered Male 62lb. GRAY and WHITE PIT BULL Please contact foster at tmstotes@gmail.com Potty trained/house broken Dog friendly + would love a doggy friend to play with Kid friendly Cat friendly - no prey drive seen Smart guy who learns quickly Loves Playing in the pool + in any water around!! Silly, goofy + very happy guy Rides well in the car Walks well with a harness - pulls at first but settles in quickly Knows sit, wait + crate Enjoys his walks + chilling on the couch with his people Fun fact: my back feet tippy-tappy when I go potty! https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1232901

Meet Snubbull! Gray and white male pit is looking for a home. He’s potty trained, dog friendly, cat friendly, loves the pool, walks well with harness, enjoys walks, and would be great. Interested? Contact: tmstotes@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1232901

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.

Visit animals.cmpd.org to view adoptable animals ahead of time.

A1204595 FINN 2yr. Neutered male 10lb. BLACK CAT Please contact my foster at: haleyagoss@gmail.com Meet Finn (a.k.a. The Void) Litterbox trained Hobbies: Staring into your soul from the corner, becoming one with shadows, slow-blinking with deep emotional complexity Do you ever feel like something’s missing in your life? Like a small, soft, shadow-shaped presence that might blink at you from the bookshelf and then vanish for three hours? That, dear friend, is Finn. Or as he's known around here, The Void. Finn is a sleek, silky, two-year-old panther-in-miniature who specializes in advanced-level shyness and low-key emotional support. He won’t sprint into your arms (yet), but he will quietly observe your every move until he’s certain you’re trustworthy—or full of treats. He enjoys: ?? Lurking quietly near your warm laundry ?? Sitting near books to look intellectual ?? Blending seamlessly into dark corners like a mysterious but judgmental fog Finn is on a quest to find a calm, understanding human who appreciates the slow build—a love story that unfolds over whispered conversations, gentle treats, and maybe one day… a single purr. (Don’t rush him—he’s a sensitive poet.) He’d prefer a quiet home where he can explore at his own pace, nap undisturbed, and eventually grant you the high honor of petting The Void.
Meet Finn! This male, black cat is looking for a home. Litter box trained. Do you ever feel like something’s missing in your life? Like a small, soft, shadow-shaped presence that might blink at you from the bookshelf and then vanish for three hours? That, dear friend, is Finn. Or as he's known around here, The Void. He’d prefer a quiet home where he can explore at his own pace, nap undisturbed, and eventually grant you the high honor of petting The Void. Contact the foster: haleyagoss@gmail.com.
A1239992 MILES 2yr. Neutered Male 8lb. BRN TABBY Contact the foster at, ktyler@tyler2construction.com Litter box and Litter Robot trained. He can be vocal (but not in an annoying way) and will let us know where he is and when he is out of food or water. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239992
Meet Miles! Litter box and Litter Robot trained. He can be vocal (but not in an annoying way) and will let us know where he is and when he is out of food or water. Interested: Contact: ktyler@tyler2construction.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239992
A1238684 CAESAR 2yr. Neutered Male 10lb. BLACK cat Contact the foster at, slunsford47@gmail.com He eats both dry and wet food, and is good with the litter box. He’s also good about only scratching on scratch pads and posts. Caesar is FIV+ and will require a medical waiver to ensure that he will received any medical follow up care would need. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238684
Hi Caesar! 2yr. Neutered Male 10lb. BLACK cat Contact the foster at, slunsford47@gmail.com

He eats both dry and wet food, and is good with the litter box. He’s also good about only scratching on scratch pads and posts.

Caesar is FIV+ and will require a medical waiver to ensure that he will received any medical follow up care would need. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238684
A1236347 TYBER 2yr. Neutered Male 65lb. WHITE PIT BULL Contact the foster at, kpressley1022@gmail.com Tyber aka Tater LOVES people LAPDOG wants to be with his human at all times He has the sweetest soul. Knows sit and lay down Easy walker checks in frequently Gentle treat taker Housetrained and crate trained (only a few accidents on the first couple of days) LOTS of energy will play fetch for hours Needs a little work on manners as he is a little mouthy and jumpy but seems to be settling down and learning quickly. Female dog friendly best with submissive/neutral girls. Selective with male dogs https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1236347
Meet Tyber! This white pit bull is looking for a home. Loves people, lapdog, sweet, loving, knows basic commands, gentle treat taker, and makes the perfect addition. Interested: Contact: kpressley1022@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1236347
A1234834 SPYRO 9yr. Neutered Male 54lb. BLUE PIT BULL Please Contact Foster At; jeanette.c.lam@gmail.com • Potty + Crate Trained • Friendly with foster’s resident dogs • Very sweet boy with a heart of gold • Loves playing tug-of-war + spins if he wins • Did great on public outing - no reactions to bikes, dogs of all sizes, etc • Overall calm + low key • Likes booty scratches • Walks well with a harness • Gently takes treats • Sweetest smile • Great attitude + fun guy • Know sit command. Working on heel and come. • Good on leash but will pull a bit when he sees other dog. Easily redirect • Co-exist with cats • Will let you know he needs to go potty outside • Slow introduction when meeting new dogs. He plays rough initially but will calm down after. Never play rough with blind resident dog or senior dog. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1234834
Hi Spyro! This blue pit bull is looking for a home. He's potty and crate trained, friendly with other dogs, loves to play, walks well on harness, sweetest smile, knows commands, and would be great addition. Contact: jeanette.c.lam@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1234834
A1230524 DELLA 1yr. Spayed Female 37lb. WHITE AMERICAN STAFF Please contact foster at cindy.j.casteel@gmail.com -Sweet girl who loves cuddle -Dog friendly + likes playing -Potty trained -Gets the cutest zoomies -Rides well in the car -Velcro girl who likes to be with her people -Loves attention + affection -Knows basic commands -Matches your energy -Vocal girl with lots to say -Working on her leash manners -Can be jumpy when excited https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1230524
Meet Della! This white American staff is looking for a home. Sweet girl who loves to cuddle, dog friendly, potty trained, rides well in the car, matches your energy, and perfecting her leash skills. Interested? Contact: cindy.j.casteel@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1230524
A1204595 ELLA 6yr. Spayed Female 13lb. BRN TABBY Please contact my foster at: Katherine.Long@ibm.com ***will not share a litterbox with another cat*** https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1204595
Meet Ella! The brown tabby is looking for a home. She can't share a litterbox with other cats. Interested? Contact: Katherine.Long@ibm.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1204595
AnimalsCharlotte
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
