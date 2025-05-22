Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.
Meet Finn! This male, black cat is looking for a home. Litter box trained. Do you ever feel like something’s missing in your life? Like a small, soft, shadow-shaped presence that might blink at you from the bookshelf and then vanish for three hours? That, dear friend, is Finn. Or as he's known around here, The Void. He’d prefer a quiet home where he can explore at his own pace, nap undisturbed, and eventually grant you the high honor of petting The Void. Contact the foster: haleyagoss@gmail.com. Meet Miles! Litter box and Litter Robot trained. He can be vocal (but not in an annoying way) and will let us know where he is and when he is out of food or water. Interested: Contact: ktyler@tyler2construction.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239992 Hi Caesar! 2yr. Neutered Male 10lb. BLACK cat Contact the foster at, slunsford47@gmail.com
He eats both dry and wet food, and is good with the litter box. He’s also good about only scratching on scratch pads and posts.
Caesar is FIV+ and will require a medical waiver to ensure that he will received any medical follow up care would need. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238684
Meet Tyber! This white pit bull is looking for a home. Loves people, lapdog, sweet, loving, knows basic commands, gentle treat taker, and makes the perfect addition. Interested: Contact: kpressley1022@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1236347 Hi Spyro! This blue pit bull is looking for a home. He's potty and crate trained, friendly with other dogs, loves to play, walks well on harness, sweetest smile, knows commands, and would be great addition. Contact: jeanette.c.lam@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1234834 Meet Snubbull! Gray and white male pit is looking for a home. He's potty trained, dog friendly, cat friendly, loves the pool, walks well with harness, enjoys walks, and would be great. Interested? Contact: tmstotes@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1232901 Meet Della! This white American staff is looking for a home. Sweet girl who loves to cuddle, dog friendly, potty trained, rides well in the car, matches your energy, and perfecting her leash skills. Interested? Contact: cindy.j.casteel@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1230524 Meet Ella! The brown tabby is looking for a home. She can't share a litterbox with other cats. Interested? Contact: Katherine.Long@ibm.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1204595