Hailey Bieber Opens Up About New Motherhood And Internet Hate

Hailey Bieber calls out divorce rumors and online hate, opening up about postpartum struggles and love for her new family.

Kayla Morgan
Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Being a new mom is hard enough—add fame and internet trolls, and it’s a whole other level. Hailey Bieber gets it.

In a new Vogue interview released Tuesday, May 20, Hailey got super real about how tough things have been since welcoming her first child, Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber. Their baby boy, now 7 months old, was born in August 2024.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” Hailey shared. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf----.”

She didn’t hold back, adding, “I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

Besides dealing with wild rumors and online negativity, Hailey also talked about her “scary” birth, learning to love her postpartum body, and how waking up to her “beautiful” family helps her push through the chaos.

Just days before the interview dropped, Hailey and Justin were spotted out together at a hockey game in Toronto, cheering for the Maple Leafs. In a cute Instagram clip, Justin shouted, “Let’s go, baby,” as they made their way to their seats. Even though their team lost 1-6, the couple stayed close and all smiles.

Justin later posted sweet snaps from their night, including some kissy photos and this ultra-fan caption: “I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss… I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it. 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

Despite the gossip, it looks like Hailey and Justin are sticking together—one hockey game, one diaper change, and one clapback at a time.

Hailey BieberJustin Bieber
Kayla Morgan
