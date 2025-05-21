Charlotte Pride Moves to First Ward Park for 25th Anniversary Festival

The annual LGBTQ+ festival shifts to First Ward Park this August 16-17. The new site offers a third more space than previous locations for its milestone 25th year.

"Symbolically, the park setting reminds us how and why we started doing this work," said Riley Murray, Charlotte Pride Board President, to Out Magazine. "With rising anti-LGBTQ sentiment, Pride is more important than ever. This larger, accessible venue will allow us to welcome as many people as possible so that we can all be visible, vibrant, and celebrated."

Ink & Ivy hosts the opening bash with DJ sets and drag acts. The main event features two performance stages, with the 2025 lineup still under wraps.

Past shows have drawn stars like Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks, Todrick Hall, Betty Who, and Bob the Drag Queen. The Sunday parade stands out as one of the South's largest Pride marches.

First Ward Park brings fresh features to the mix: winding paths, open grounds, and a cooling splash fountain. Located in Uptown Charlotte, visitors can hop off the LYNX Blue Line at 7th Street Station.

Local spots add their own flair to the weekend. At Catalú, The Vanity House puts on drag brunches. The woman-run Artisan's Palate mixes charity drag with a special whiskey dinner series.

RSVP nightclub steps into the spotlight as a key venue after the 2023 closure of Scorpio, a 50-year institution. Other hot spots include Chasers, the craft cocktail haven Broken Promises, and Bar Argon.