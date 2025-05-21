Calvin Harris Hit with Plagiarism Claims From Nick Chicane Over His New Track “Blessings”

Producer Nick Chicane claims Calvin Harris copied parts of his 1996 track "Offshore" for his single "Blessings." Things got messy fast, with both artists taking shots at each other on social media.

Nick took the first shot by posting a TikTok where he implied that both songs sound similar. "I am defending my copyright and my intellectual property here guys and I'd like to know what your comments are," Chicane said in this video clip showing "Offshore's" repeating tune matching "Blessings'" melody.

@nickchicane Copyright Alert 🫨🫨🫨🫨 feel free to share the truth & facts laid out here. ♬ original sound - nickchicane

Since its May 10 release, "Blessings," with vocals by Clementine Douglas, has racked up 12 million Spotify streams in just days. It's obvious fans are loving it.

But Calvin Harris wasn't having the plagiarism accusations. He fired back with a TikTok post captioned, "Response to the people calling me a plagiarist over the last couple of days after that guys video, all the best."

@calvinharris Response to the people calling me a plagiarist over the last couple of days after that guys video, all the best x ♬ Blessings - Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

"You can play two notes over multiple different chords. That's a fact. Do it all the time, it's a thing. It's not the same!" Calvin expressed. His video broke down both songs' structures, and he pointed out "Love On A Real Train," a 1984 song by Tangerine Dream, as proof that this pattern existed before.

This clash has divided music fans into camps. While there is no lawsuit yet, Chicane says he's started investigating copyright issues.

According to the Scottish Sun, he wrote, "Given the weight of people independently noticing this has triggered a copyright investigation. I hope this long-winded explanation helps."

His hit "Offshore" peaked at number 5 on Billboard's Dance Club Play chart and hit no. 14 in the UK.

Music fights like this can cost millions. Take the 2015 case, for example. Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams had to pay Marvin Gaye's family $7.4 million just for copying a song's "feel." Their song "Blurred Lines" infringed on the copyright of "Got to Give It Up," so the stakes run high when melodies sound too close.