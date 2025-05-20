NCInnovation Gives Out $13.7M to 17 University Research Projects as Funding Comes Under Threat

State research funds totaling $13.7 million went to 17 North Carolina public universities' projects. The grants come as lawmakers consider changes that might affect the $500 million fund.

"The research projects on this list are exactly what North Carolina public universities should be championing: real-world research that can bolster North Carolina's, and America's, competitiveness," said Deanna Ballard, chair of the NCInnovation Board of Directors Program Committee, to the North State Journal.

Scientists will study advances in healing, farming, and computing. NC State works on electric patches that speed up wound repair. UNC Chapel Hill builds small ultrasound tools. At Appalachian State, teams create smart systems to find sick farm animals.

Two plans might cut into the funds. State senators want to split the money: $100 million for a backup fund and $400 million to university leaders. House members suggest using all $500 million to fix hurricane damage.

The Senate's idea would give NCInnovation $25 million yearly through 2029. This would build four sites where lab work turns into real products.

"North Carolina's public universities are working on truly amazing technologies, from improving poultry and livestock mortality rates to treating diseases like Alzheimer's and pancreatic cancer," said Michelle Bolas, executive vice president of NCInnovation.

UNC Charlotte studies new ways to keep vaccines fresh with lasers. Winston-Salem State builds computer worlds for nurse training. At Fayetteville State, teams make plant-based sprays to keep chicken coops clean.

The first round used $5.2 million from interest money. Instead of spending $140 million right away, NCInnovation chose to save and grow its main fund.

Medical work got strong support. UNC Pembroke looks for ways to help brain health. UNC Asheville fights tough germs that won't die. UNC Greensboro works to keep bees healthy.