Miley Cyrus Unveils Album Tracklist
13-song lineup for Something Beautiful, out May 30.
Miley Cyrus is giving fans a closer look at her next big project. On Monday (May 19), the pop star revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming album, Something Beautiful.
She shared the news through a cinematic video posted to her social media accounts. In the clip, 13 song titles flash in white text between dramatic shots of Cyrus performing and modeling stylish outfits, often framed by spotlights or surrounded by fog.
Alongside already released songs like “Prelude,” “Something Beautiful,” “End of the World,” and “More to Lose,” the album will also feature “Interlude 1,” “Easy Lover,” “Interlude 2,” “Golden Burning Sun,” “Pretend You’re God,” “Reborn,” and “Give Me Love.”
Two exciting collaborations are also part of the album: “Walk of Fame” featuring Brittany Howard and “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” which includes model Naomi Campbell. Campbell even appears briefly in the tracklist video next to Cyrus.
“All 13 songs have a special place in my heart,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote in her caption. “Something Beautiful. May 30th.”
In addition to the music, Something Beautiful will also be a visual album—an experience Cyrus has compared to Pink Floyd’s The Wall. The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6 and will be shown in theaters for one night only.