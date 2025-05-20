Dua Lipa Becomes Youngest on UK Under-40 Rich List; Russian Tycoon Takes Top Spot

The Sunday Times has published its 2025 40 Under 40 Rich List of the most successful young entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, and innovators in the UK. The list is filled with interesting characters from music to sport and tech to fashion, most of whom built their fortunes from scratch. "Our 40 under 40 list showcases many of the country's brightest stars from the worlds of tech, fashion, music, and sport," stated Robert Watts. "Almost all of these people built their fortunes themselves, and their number includes some who left school with few, if any, qualifications."

Dua Lipa, whose third album, Radical, and her 2024 Glastonbury headlining performance have boosted her global profile, earning her a spot on the list as the youngest entrant.

Dmitry Bukhman, gaming tycoon at Playrix, places No. 1 with £12.54 billion, while the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, is No.2 with £9.88 billion. Other prominent personalities include sports stars Anthony Joshua (£195 million) and Sir Andy Murray (£110 million), and leading musicians Ed Sheeran (£370 million), Harry Styles (£225 million), and Adele (£170 million).

Reality TV star Georgia Toffolo appears in 12th place with £425 million, combined with her husband James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog. "A third of our list didn't attend university," the publication added. "At least 11 of our entries were born overseas, underlining the draw our country continues to hold for ambitious, talented young stars to build their reputations and businesses."