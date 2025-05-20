Charlotte Bars Team Up for Drink Pink Campaign To Help NICU Families

Starting May 23, bars and restaurants across Charlotte and South Carolina will mix pink drinks for a cause. Each sip helps NICU families through Madelyn's Fund's third yearly Drink Pink push.

The campaign stretches throughout June. Bars craft special rosy cocktails, with cash from each sale going straight to families in need. Some spots shake up mocktails too, making sure everyone can pitch in.

Katie Darling spoke to Queen City News about what the money means for local families. Their work has touched countless lives since they started.

From Charlotte's buzzing nightlife to South Carolina's cozy pubs, bartenders are mixing up pink magic. Each spot adds its own twist, turning drinks into direct support for parents with babies in intensive care.

There's still time for more spots to join. Bar owners can sign up through a quick visit to the group's website, adding their own splash of support to the mix.

Every dollar helps cover the steep costs NICU families face. It's a simple way to make a difference: Just order a drink, and part of what you pay helps a family in need.

The campaign has grown since it started. Now in 2025, they're pushing to reach more corners of both states, bringing more helping hands into the fold.