American Airlines Hub Pumps $30 Billion Into North Carolina Economy

The Charlotte hub adds $30 billion to North Carolina's financial strength while supporting 150,000 jobs statewide, a new North Carolina State University study shows.

"Fueled by sustained growth over more than four decades, our commitment to Charlotte is unwavering, and that strong foundation is only the beginning," said Ralph Lopez Massas, American's Senior VP of CLT Operations, to Yahoo Finance.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the carrier handles 90% of flights from its second-largest base. Flight counts jumped 11% in 2024, reaching 596,583 takeoffs and landings.

The research points to striking numbers: Americans' work supports about 1 in every 36 state jobs. Their Charlotte staff grew by a quarter since 2020.

Most travelers, 7 out of 10, switch planes at CLT. Each day, planes take off for more than 170 cities, with 41 of those spots in other countries. The airport stays busy with over 670 daily flights.

Work worth $3 billion is changing the airport's face. Workers are making the building bigger, while plans for a new runway move ahead for 2027.

"Put simply, the American hub at CLT contributes significantly to North Carolina's economy," said Ryan Hassett, economist at ITRE, to WSOC-TV. “It supports over 2.75% of the state’s employment and 2.5% of the state’s economic output, while providing substantial tax revenue to our state and local governments.”

PSA Airlines recently moved its main office from Ohio to Charlotte. This switch brings 400 new jobs straight to the city, while creating 470 more positions with local suppliers.

Planes fly to ten European cities daily, including London, Paris, and Rome. Next summer, flights to Athens will start.