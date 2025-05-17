This Day in Top 40 History: May 17

May 17 is notable in Top 40 music history as a day of victory, loss, and cultural relevance. Throughout time, this day has served as a date of notable album releases, untimely deaths, and significant anniversaries that are indicative of the historic and present context of popular music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 17 has had its share of songs that changed the charts and pop culture:

1980: Blondie's "Call Me" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first time a new wave band had reached the top spot.

Blondie's "Call Me" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first time a new wave band had reached the top spot. 2014: John Legend's timeless ballad "All of Me" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

John Legend's timeless ballad "All of Me" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 2025: Kendrick Lamar and SZA's song "Luther" reached its 10th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Week after week, the song never fell out of the top position.

Cultural Milestones

This date has also seen events that have shaped the culture of the Top 40 music industry:

2012: Donna Summer, known as the Queen of Disco, passed away at age 63. One of the most eccentric musicians of the 1970s, she had hits with songs such as "Hot Stuff" and "I Feel Love."

Donna Summer, known as the Queen of Disco, passed away at age 63. One of the most eccentric musicians of the 1970s, she had hits with songs such as "Hot Stuff" and "I Feel Love." 2024: Surveillance footage of Sean Combs captured a violent confrontation with singer Cassie Ventura. The video went viral, and there was immediate backlash against the artists. Like-minded artists faced cancellation.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 17 has seen solid recordings and unbelievable performances forever that are embedded in history and our memories:

1980: Joe Walsh's "All Night Long," which was included on the Urban Cowboy original motion picture soundtrack, reached the Billboard Hot 100 with a mix of rock and country influence.

Joe Walsh's "All Night Long," which was included on the Urban Cowboy original motion picture soundtrack, reached the Billboard Hot 100 with a mix of rock and country influence. 2024: Billie Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. It received strong reviews from critics for its emotionally sensitive and innovatively recorded lyrics.