Trader Joe’s to Open 4th Store Near Charlotte

Plans are moving ahead for a new Trader Joe's in Matthews, North Carolina. The store will be the chain's fourth spot near Charlotte.

The market is expected to open at Matthews Gateway on East John Street. During Monday's town meeting, town officials reviewed construction plans and stated "we still expect to be a Trader Joe's," according to Axios Charlotte.

This check follows last summer's submission of retail blueprints. While marked simply as "Grocery Store," the plans showed distinctive architectural elements matching Trader Joe's brand style.

There's no official opening date yet from store representatives, and the exact address hasn't been shared publicly. But if you're in the area, this will be one more site to check out, joining the other three existing stores in Charlotte's surrounding areas.

As this project progresses, other grocery chains are staking their claim nearby. Sprouts will start serving NoDa customers this August, and Wegmans plans its Charlotte debut in late 2026.

The new Trader Joe site caught Matthews officials' attention when it was first shown last summer. The East John Street's Gateway development is part of a larger effort to bring more shopping options to the area.