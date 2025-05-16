Miley Cyrus Drops New Single ‘More to Lose’ Before Ninth Album

Miley Cyrus has released her latest ballad, “More to Lose,” an emotional new track unveiled on May 13, just weeks before the debut of her upcoming album. The song marks the second single from Something Beautiful, her ninth studio album, scheduled for release on May 30.

After the success of her single, "End of the World," which peaked at #16 on the ECR Top 40 chart, "More to Lose" reflects a continued evolution of introspective music for Cyrus. The bare-bones ballad showcases her storytelling style. Cyrus used a straightforward live-in-the-studio performance to maintain compositional and emotional honesty. “I tried to keep it a singular take,” she explained. “It's really a song that's more of a story, and I never want that to be interrupted or overthought or chasing perfection. I never wanted ‘More to Lose' to be perfect, I wanted it to sound beautiful and emotional.”

The song's lyrics have sparked speculation among fans that they reflect on her past with actor Liam Hemsworth. Lines like “I just thought we had more to lose” hint at the emotional weight of a relationship once believed to be lasting. Cyrus and Hemsworth's history — beginning with their 2009 meeting on the set of The Last Song, their marriage in December 2018, and divorce finalized in August 2019 — continues to fuel public interest and lyrical interpretation.

Although Cyrus has dated other high-profile figures, fans strongly associate “More to Lose” with Hemsworth, particularly after she referenced the presence of former partners during a recent live performance in New York. The new single follows her #1 song “Flowers,” another track that is widely thought to be rooted in her reality.