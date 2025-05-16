Halle Bailey Granted Temporary Sole Custody of Son Amid Abuse Allegations Against Ex

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Halle Bailey speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The Little Mermaid singer and actress Halle Bailey has been granted temporary sole legal and physical custody of her 17-month-old son, Halo, amid serious allegations of abuse against her ex-partner, rapper DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.)

Halle Bailey Allegations and Legal Actions

ABC News reported that a judge also granted Bailey a temporary restraining order against her ex-partner. In her petition, the singer accused DDG of “starting drama” and “badmouthing” her “whenever he wishes to cause upset.” She also alleged that DDG accused her of “withholding” Halo from him and told his YouTube and Twitch audience that she had been “with other men” which caused her to receive threats and hate on social media.

Ongoing Abuse

Associated Press (via BBC) also reported that Bailey said, “Throughout our relationship, Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

Bailey also claimed that things turned for the worse earlier this year when things got physical between them. She said, “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Two months later, Bailey claimed that Granberry entered her house without her permission and texted her a photo of her bed with a threatening message, saying he was having sex with other men.

She also alleged that Granberry harassed her when she did not want to send their sick baby on a visit with him. He also smashed the Ring doorbell camera when he found out she was recording their conversation. When she called a relative for help, he took her phone and slammed a car door on her while she was holding their baby.