NBC Plans Live Musical Special With ‘Wicked’ Stars Before Movie Sequel

NBC has announced a major live musical special centered around Wicked, headlined by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. It is part of its promotional campaign for Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the 2024 box office phenomenon. Director Jon M. Chu announced during NBCUniversal's upfront presentation on May 12.

"I am absolutely delighted to let you in on a centerpiece of our campaign for the second film, and it's something that's never been done in the 22-year history of 'Wicked,'" Chu said, underscoring the unique scope and scale of the event.

The live performance will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. While the exact airdate has not been confirmed, the broadcast is expected to precede the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good on November 21.

This event is intended to celebrate the musical's legacy and create anticipation for the sequel after the original's massive success. Wicked was released in 2024 and earned over $750 million at the global box office. It earned 10 nominations at the Academy Awards and won for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Speculation is already mounting over potential surprise appearances by Broadway legends Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in the 2003 stage production. Their return would be a powerful nod to the musical's origins.

Chu emphasized that this special is a central element of the studio's promotional rollout, building on the strong reception to last year's upfronts. NBC hopes the production will attract devoted fans of the original as well as a new generation, reinforcing its successful track record of live musical broadcasts.