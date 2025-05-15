Charlotte Tops North Carolina Cities For Costly One-Bedroom Rent

ContestsEvents
Jim Mayhew
Monthly costs for one-bedroom units in Charlotte hit $1,470, setting the high mark for North Carolina rentals, a new Zumper study shows. This price soars $293 above the state's typical $1,177 rate.

The study tracks costs across Charlotte's surrounding cities, mapping out rental trends. A striking $430 gap exists between the costliest and most affordable one-bedroom units.

Just behind Charlotte sits Mooresville, where tenants pay $1,400 monthly. Kannapolis takes the third spot at $1,190. The stark price gaps between these top markets paint a clear picture of the metro's rental scene.

Budget-minded renters might turn to Statesville, where units go for $1,040. Gastonia's $1,090 rate and Hickory's $1,130 monthly cost round out the most wallet-friendly spots in the region.

Recent price shifts tell an interesting tale. Huntersville shot up 5.6% in just thirty days, the sharpest spike around. Charlotte and Gastonia each climbed 2.8%, while Mooresville crept up 1.4%.

The twelve-month view shows even bigger changes. Gastonia's prices rocketed up 9%, with Statesville close behind at 7.2%. These jumps mark the most dramatic yearly shifts in the area.

As cities across North Carolina wrestle with housing costs, the state's $1,177 average sets a key reference point. This benchmark helps put local market rates in context.

