Post Malone Drops Limited-Edition Stanley 1913 Collab This June
Big news for fans of Post Malone and stylish hydration gear: the artist is dropping a limited-edition collection with Stanley — yes, the brand behind the viral Quencher cups everyone seems to be carrying these days.
Details about the Stanley 1913 x Post Malone collection are still pretty limited, but here’s what we know: it officially launches June 16 on stanley1913.com, and you can already sign up for the waitlist to get notified when it goes live.
While most people know Stanley for the ultra-popular Quencher H2.0 Flowstate (a.k.a. the “Stanley Cup”), Post Malone’s collection will include items from the brand’s Hydration, Bar, and Originals categories — so expect more than just a water bottle.
“I’ve always been a big fan of Stanley 1913, so being able to collaborate with them has been awesome,” said Malone in a statement as reported by Rolling Stone. “The whole collection is badass. I’m excited for y’all to see what we made.”
So far, no official product images have been released — though there’s a promo video featuring Malone driving a big yellow school bus and zooming past a group of kids. The brand said, “Malone has injected his unique creative vision into the Stanley 1913 x Post Malone collection. This is a partnership poised to captivate fashion and trend enthusiasts, die-hard music fans, and the devoted Stanley community alike.”
Want to be first in line? The full collection will be revealed on June 6, and officially launches on June 16. Until then, you can join the waitlist — or check out some of Stanley’s current summer favorites to tide you over.