ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone Drops Limited-Edition Stanley 1913 Collab This June

Big news for fans of Post Malone and stylish hydration gear: the artist is dropping a limited-edition collection with Stanley — yes, the brand behind the viral Quencher cups everyone…

Kayla Morgan
Post Malone wearing a black shirt and denim shorts performing on stage
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Big news for fans of Post Malone and stylish hydration gear: the artist is dropping a limited-edition collection with Stanley — yes, the brand behind the viral Quencher cups everyone seems to be carrying these days.

Details about the Stanley 1913 x Post Malone collection are still pretty limited, but here’s what we know: it officially launches June 16 on stanley1913.com, and you can already sign up for the waitlist to get notified when it goes live.

While most people know Stanley for the ultra-popular Quencher H2.0 Flowstate (a.k.a. the “Stanley Cup”), Post Malone’s collection will include items from the brand’s Hydration, Bar, and Originals categories — so expect more than just a water bottle.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Stanley 1913, so being able to collaborate with them has been awesome,” said Malone in a statement as reported by Rolling Stone. “The whole collection is badass. I’m excited for y’all to see what we made.”

So far, no official product images have been released — though there’s a promo video featuring Malone driving a big yellow school bus and zooming past a group of kids. The brand said, “Malone has injected his unique creative vision into the Stanley 1913 x Post Malone collection. This is a partnership poised to captivate fashion and trend enthusiasts, die-hard music fans, and the devoted Stanley community alike.”

Want to be first in line? The full collection will be revealed on June 6, and officially launches on June 16. Until then, you can join the waitlist — or check out some of Stanley’s current summer favorites to tide you over.

Post Malone
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Pop-Tarts Rolls Out Ice Cream Sandwiches with Walmart Exclusive
Human InterestPop-Tarts Rolls Out Ice Cream Sandwiches with Walmart ExclusiveDiana Beasley
This Day in Sports History: May 14
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 14Ezra Bernstein
Digital Detox Retreats are On the Rise: Here’s What You Need to Know
Human InterestDigital Detox Retreats are On the Rise: Here’s What You Need to KnowYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect