Pedal-Powered Party Trolley Kicks Off in Downtown Concord

A new 14-seat pedal-powered party bus hit downtown Concord's streets this week. TourScale Franchising launched Trolley Pub Concord after getting approval from city officials.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the Trolley Pub experience to Concord. With our amazing new Streetscape, Trolley Pub is ushering in a new era of fun! We can't wait to offer residents and visitors a variety of tours to explore all that Concord has to offer," said Karl Strohminger to Queen City News.

The mobile party spot winds through downtown, making pit stops at local hotspots. Guests can sip craft beer, munch on snacks, and take in city sights during the trip.

The city backed the project with enthusiasm. Not a single voice opposed the plan during voting, marking a shift in downtown entertainment options.

Fresh updates to the city center's walkways and roads made the timing perfect for this wheeled attraction. The trolley adds a dash of fun to the newly spruced-up streets.

While Concord marks the newest stop on TourScale's map, similar tours buzz through streets nationwide. Each city puts its own spin on the pedal-powered concept.

Think part workout, part city tour: Riders team up to power the trolley between stops. The shared effort turns strangers into friends as they pedal past city landmarks.

Booking works through a simple online system. Routes stick to the busiest hours and most accessible streets, making sure riders catch the best of downtown.

As North Carolina's cities grow their tourism game, this trolley joins a mix of unique city tours. Many towns have tried fresh ways to show off their streets.