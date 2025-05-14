Ex-Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Gears Up for New Album Drop, Summer Tour

Rock star Don Felder plans to release The Vault - 50 Years of Music on May 23. Then, he'll tour with Styx and Kevin Cronin until August 24.

His time with The Eagles stretched from 1974 to 2001, spanning their most successful period and a long break. Money disputes and contract issues led to his exit.

Writing his 2008 book, Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles, marked a turning point. The cathartic process helped him let go of past grudges. By choosing joy over anger, he found his way back to creating music. He hasn't had any recent conversations with The Eagles about his departure from the group.