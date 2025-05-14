ContestsEvents
Ex-Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Gears Up for New Album Drop, Summer Tour

Laura Adkins
Don Felder performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020 at City National Grove of Anaheim on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California.
Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images

Rock star Don Felder plans to release The Vault - 50 Years of Music on May 23. Then, he'll tour with Styx and Kevin Cronin until August 24. 

His time with The Eagles stretched from 1974 to 2001, spanning their most successful period and a long break. Money disputes and contract issues led to his exit.

Writing his 2008 book, Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles, marked a turning point. The cathartic process helped him let go of past grudges. By choosing joy over anger, he found his way back to creating music. He hasn't had any recent conversations with The Eagles about his departure from the group.

His next string of shows starts in the summer. You can purchase tickets on Don Felder's website or through Ticketmaster.

