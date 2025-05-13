Chef Michael Mina Plans New Bourbon Steak at Ritz-Carlton Charlotte in 2026

A new fine dining spot will grace the Charlotte skyline when chef Michael Mina opens Bourbon Steak on the Ritz-Carlton's top floor. The restaurant will take over the current Punch Room space at 201 E. Trade St.

This upscale addition marks a shift in the city's food scene. From the 15th floor, diners will watch sunsets paint the sky while savoring their meals.

"Charlotte continues to establish itself as a rising culinary destination, and we're excited to join this dynamic community," said Mina to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The menu will mix time-tested cooking methods with fresh twists. Guests will dine high above the city, with windows framing Charlotte's glittering towers and streets below.

Mina's newest venture joins his string of successful spots across America. His skill shows in each kitchen he opens, from Miami to San Francisco.

As Charlotte grows, the 2026 opening fits the city's push toward world-class dining. New spots keep popping up as more people call Uptown home.